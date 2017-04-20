N4T Dry Tortugas Islands NA-079

Nelson NE4LS and John KE4IDW will be active from Dry Tortugas Islands, IOTA NA-079, 21 to 24 April 2017 as N4T.
Working on HF Bands in CW and SSB.
QSL via NE4LS.
web site: http://s9qrp.com/Main.htm
