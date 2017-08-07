NCDXF announces major grant of $100,000 to the 3Y0Z Bouvet Isl.

FOR IMMEDIATE PUBLICATION

NCDXF announces major grant of $100,000 to the 3Y0Z Bouvet Island DXpedition

August 5, 2017

The Northern California DX Foundation is pleased to announce a contribution of $100,000 to the 3YØZ Bouvet Island DXpedition planned for January 2018. Bouvet is #2 on the ClubLog Most Wanted List. This is the largest contribution in the history of NCDXF.

In 2016, NCDXF-sponsored DXpeditions activated five of the ten most-needed entities. These DXpeditions put 457,000 QSOs into DXers’ logs. That year we spent $156,000 to fund these and other DXpeditions. The 3YØZ DXpedition to Bouvet Island early next year is likely to be one of the most expensive DXpeditions ever attempted – estimated at over $740,000. The 20 team members have already contributed just over half of this amount.

www.bouvetdx.org has details of the 3Y0Z Bouvet DXpedition.

DXpeditions to rare entities like Bouvet and others in the Southern Ocean are becoming more expensive, a trend that we believe will continue.

NCDXF’s primary purpose is to help fund well-organized DXpeditions to rare, difficult and expensive entities, like Bouvet. During the last 45 years, NCDXF has granted over $1 million to hundreds of DXpeditions – helping to put an “all-time-new-one” (ATNO) in the log and make DX happen for thousands of DXers worldwide. The credit for these large grants goes to the NCDXF contributors, individuals and clubs who support the DX community. Without those contributions, DXpeditions to entities like Bouvet or other rare locations would not be possible.

If you agree with the importance of NCDXF’s work, and if you are not a current contributor, we hope you will become one today by clicking here. Your contribution will continue to help make DX happen. You can also support future DXpeditions by including the NCDXF Cycle 25 Fund in your estate plan .

We wish the 3YØZ team a safe and very successful trip to Bouvet Island next year.

73 .

Glenn Johnson, W0GJ

NCDXF Vice President

http://www.ncdxf.org