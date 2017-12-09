NCDXF Press Release: New Record Set

Hats off to our NCDXF contributors!!!

The primary purpose of Northern California DX Foundation is to help fund well-organized DXpeditions to rare, difficult and expensive entities. Even though the current solar cycle is winding down, the NCDXF has been seeing more activity than ever in its history. Recently, two large grants were given to the 2018 Bouvet and Baker IslandDXpeditions, both currently ranked in the Top 5 Most Wanted DXCC entities. We have also contributed to WRTC 2018, the ARRL Ham Aid Fund, provided tuition for youth at DX and Contest Universities, and partnered with IARU to operate a worldwide Beacon system.

In 2017, so far, well over $200,000 has been granted to DXpeditions and other projects. Before this, the highest calendar year grant total was $131,000 in 2005.

The NCDXF Board of Directors wants to thank our generous donors who ultimately deserve credit for these grants over the past 45 years! You are the backbone of NCDXF.

Our Cycle 25 Project is an endowment project for those wishing to leave behind a legacy contribution for our hobby. Please consider NCDXF in your estate planning. The earnings of the Cycle 25 Project fund will be used to help support future DXpeditions.

And as the end of the year approaches, please consider a renewed contribution to NCDXF. For those who file United States income tax returns, contributions are tax-deductible, as NCDXF is a Section 501(c)(3) entity with the IRS. With your continued financial support, we’ll continue to make DX happen for DXers worldwide.

Visit our website, www.ncdxf.org, for more information about our projects and how you can help.

Thank you once again!

With warmest Holiday wishes,

The NCDXF Board of Directors