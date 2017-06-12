News From Association RadioClub Romania

We receive and publish

NEWS FROM A.R.R. – SUMMER 2017

1. The preparations for the 2017 edition of the Atlantykron Summer Academy are on-going these days. During the first week of August, a large group of more than 300 young and enthusiastic people from all the Romania (and not only) will follow a large range of courses on an island in the middle of the Danube river, not far away from the Black Sea. Among these courses, a main role will have the Ham Radio Workshop presented again this year by a group of A.R.R. members, leaded by Mircea Carnicianu YO4GKP. The workshop will have his traditional special callsign YP0IP and a radio station will operate with it all the week, making also demo QSO's for the students. Details about this activity will be published live (also in english) on the qrz.com webpage https://www.qrz.com/db/YP0IP where you can see now stories, images and videos from the last year's editions.

2. You can meet our members at Friedrichshafen Ham Radio 2017 between 14th and 16th of July, where A.R.R. will have the A1-663 stand inside the big Rothaus Halle, alongside with all the friends from EURAO, making together a beautiful project called the “EURAO Boulevard”.