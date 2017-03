Ari OH3KAV informs DxCoffee Readers:

“I will be QRV as OF0KA from Eckerö, Åland Islands (EU-002) from April 22nd to 26th, 2017. This will be a low profile, holiday style operation, mainly on HF bands using CW and JT-65/JT-9 modes, possibly also on new 60 meter band. QSL via OH3KAV.

Special callsign OF0KA is used to celebrate Finland’s 100th anniversary of independency. Åland is an autonomous, monolingually Swedish-speaking region of Finland.