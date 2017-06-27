FINLAND’s 100 – YEARS – ONE HAPPY COUNTRY

OF100HQ IN THE IARU RADIOSPORT, JULY 08-09, 2017

The callsign OF100HQ will be rather complex, but so was the route Finland traveled to reach this 100-year milestone. Finland has been under Swedish and Russian rule, and has had to fight her way to her own destiny of freedom in securing her identity during the WWII.

She succeeded well, and now has built her way to the modern and happy society by scoring 5th in the World’s Happiness Report, surpassing her historical masters – Sweden 10th, Russia 34th. www.worldhappiness.report/ed/2017/

Now this happy bunch will bring their heavy artillery to Amateur Radio by activating all 12 band-slots in the IARU Radiosport contest with stations from their eastern front (OH5Z) to their western front (OH1F), up to the Santa Arctic, (OH8X) and everything in between.

Operators include many that you keep working even outside of this parade: 4O3A, 9A5K, K9MA, Z61DX, OG9X, OH0XX, OH1HS, OH1MM, OH1NOA, OH1RX, OH1TM, OH2BCI, OH2BH, OH2MM, OH2PM, OH5CZ, OH5NQ, OH5TS, OH5WH, OH6KZP, OH6MW, OH6NVC, OH6XX; the group is led by Santa Claus, OF9X.

The first one-hundred (100) stations capturing the highest number of the twelve available band slots, will be awarded the “Happy Finland 100 Award”. QSL OF100HQ via OH2BH.