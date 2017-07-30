OY/CT1BWW Faroe Islands EU-018

Marq CT1BWW will be active from Faroe Islands, IOTA EU-018, 1 to 10 August 2017 as OY/CT1BWW.
Working on 40 – 10m in CW, SSB and Digital modes.
QSL via EA4URE bureau or direct.
