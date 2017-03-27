P29VXG New Britain Island OC-008

Haru JA1XGI will be active from New Britain Island, IOTA OC-008, Bismark Archipelago 6 to 12 April 2017 as P29VXG.
Operate on HF Bands, focus will be to Europe on JT65.
QSL via home call, LOTW.

web site: http://island.geocities.jp/P29vacation/

 

