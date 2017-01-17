P4/NE9U,P4/KK9K, P4/W9RE & P4/K1TO Aruba SA-036
Posted about 2 days ago |
Scott NE9U informs DxCoffee readers
“NE9U, KK9K, W9RE and K1TO will be active from Aruba, IOTA SA-036, 9 to 23 February 2017 as P4/NE9U, P4/KK9K, P4/W9RE and P4/K1TO.
Active in ARRL DX CW Contest in M/2 Category (call sign not received yet).
QSL via home calls.”
IZ8IYX
Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com -
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).