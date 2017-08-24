PJ4/PA3BWK Bonaire Island SA-006

Wilko PA3BWK informs DxCoffee raeders:

“I will be active from Bonaire Island again.

QTH: Bonaire Island
Dates Aug 27 till Sept 16 2017
Rig Icom 7300 powered by Artesyn LPS363-M
Power 100W
Antennas courtesy of Steve PJ4DX

5-band Spiderbeam 10 – 20m
2 x phased verticals for 40m
Quarter-wave vertical 80m.
Vertical for 30M

Bands 80-10 this year propably also on 30 meters.
Modes mainly CW, some RTTY, occasional SSB
.
QSL via HC address on QRZ.COM, please read directions for obtaining a QSL!!
Please DON’T send cards via buro, these will not be answered.
All QSO’s will be uploaded to LOTW later.

I will be as active as possible,bear in mind this is an holiday style operation.
Emphasis this year will be WARC bands.”

Best 73,

Wilko PA3BWK

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

