PJ4/PA3BWK Bonaire Island SA-006

Wilko PA3BWK informs DxCoffee raeders:

“I will be active from Bonaire Island again.

QTH: Bonaire Island

Dates Aug 27 till Sept 16 2017

Rig Icom 7300 powered by Artesyn LPS363-M

Power 100W

Antennas courtesy of Steve PJ4DX

5-band Spiderbeam 10 – 20m

2 x phased verticals for 40m

Quarter-wave vertical 80m.

Vertical for 30M

Bands 80-10 this year propably also on 30 meters.

Modes mainly CW, some RTTY, occasional SSB

.

QSL via HC address on QRZ.COM, please read directions for obtaining a QSL!!

Please DON’T send cards via buro, these will not be answered.

All QSO’s will be uploaded to LOTW later.

I will be as active as possible,bear in mind this is an holiday style operation.

Emphasis this year will be WARC bands.”

Best 73,

Wilko PA3BWK