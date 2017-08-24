PJ4/PA3BWK Bonaire Island SA-006

Wilko PA3BWK informs DxCoffee raeders:
“I will be active from Bonaire Island again.
QTH: Bonaire Island
Dates Aug 27 till Sept 16 2017
Rig Icom 7300 powered by Artesyn LPS363-M
Power 100W
Antennas courtesy of Steve PJ4DX
5-band Spiderbeam 10 – 20m
2 x phased verticals for 40m
Quarter-wave vertical 80m.
Vertical for 30M
Bands 80-10 this year propably also on 30 meters.
Modes mainly CW, some RTTY, occasional SSB
.
QSL via HC address on QRZ.COM, please read directions for obtaining a QSL!!
Please DON’T send cards via buro, these will not be answered.
All QSO’s will be uploaded to LOTW later.
I will be as active as possible,bear in mind this is an holiday style operation.
Emphasis this year will be WARC bands.”
Best 73,
Wilko PA3BWK