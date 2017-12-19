PJ7/UT6UD Sint Maarten NA-105

Vadym UT6UD informs DxCoffee readers:

“I will be active from Sint Maarten as PJ7/UT6UD between December 30, 2017 to January 13, 2018.

QRV on 160 -17 m. QSL via H/c.”

Vadym, UT6UD

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com –
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

