PJ7/UT6UD Sint Maarten NA-105

Vadym UT6UD informs DxCoffee readers:
“I will be active from Sint Maarten as PJ7/UT6UD between December 30, 2017 to January 13, 2018.
QRV on 160 -17 m. QSL via H/c.”
Vadym, UT6UD
