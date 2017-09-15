PY0F/PP1CZ Fernando de Noronha Island

Leo PP1CZ informs DxCoffee Readers:

“Hello dear friends.
I’ll be back to Fernando de Noronha as PY0F/PP1CZ between 22 until 27 September, mostly on CW but some SSB, and maybe digital models, from 10 thru 80 Meters Band and will try 160 Meters.
Hope to see you on the Bands.
PP1CZ – Leo.”

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

