PY0F/PP1CZ Fernando de Noronha Island
Leo PP1CZ informs DxCoffee Readers:
“Hello dear friends.
I’ll be back to Fernando de Noronha as PY0F/PP1CZ between 22 until 27 September, mostly on CW but some SSB, and maybe digital models, from 10 thru 80 Meters Band and will try 160 Meters.
Hope to see you on the Bands.
PP1CZ – Leo.”
