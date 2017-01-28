PY0F/PP1CZ Fernando de Noronha Island

Leo PP1CZ informs DxCoffee raeders:

“I will be in Fernando de Noronha Island from 03 thru 08 February, as PY0F/PP1CZ, rom 10 to 80 Meters, most on CW and some SSB and RTTY.

See you on the Bands.

Best 73 from PP1CZ – Leo.”

