PY0F/PP1CZ Fernando de Noronha Island

Leo PP1CZ informs DxCoffee raeders:
“I will be in Fernando de Noronha Island from 03 thru 08 February, as PY0F/PP1CZ, rom 10 to 80 Meters, most on CW and some SSB and RTTY.
See you on the Bands.
Best 73 from PP1CZ – Leo.”
