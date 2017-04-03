R71RRC Arakamchechen Island AS-071

Aleksandr RA3AV, Yuri UA0KBG and Victor UA3AKO will be active from Arakamchechen Island, IOTA AS-071, 7 to 17 April 2017 as R71RRC.
QSL via UA3AKO, OQRS.
web site: http://r71rrc.ru/en/
