R71RRC Arakamchechen Island AS-071

Posted about 1 day ago | 0 comment

Aleksandr RA3AV, Yuri UA0KBG and Victor UA3AKO will be active from Arakamchechen Island, IOTA AS-071, 7 to 17 April 2017 as R71RRC.
 
QSL via UA3AKO, OQRS.

web site: http://r71rrc.ru/en/

 

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

