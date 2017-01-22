Ralph Fedor, K0IR interviewed by Tim Duffy, K3LR at DX Engineering

3YØZ Bouvet DXpedition team leader Ralph Fedor KØIR discusses his past experiences in ham radio and the 2018 DXpedition to “The Most Remote Place on Earth.”
