Ralph Fedor, K0IR interviewed by Tim Duffy, K3LR at DX Engineering

Posted about 2 hours ago | 0 comment

3YØZ Bouvet DXpedition team leader Ralph Fedor KØIR discusses his past experiences in ham radio and the 2018 DXpedition to “The Most Remote Place on Earth.”

 

Tags:
IZ8IYX

