RI0C Iony Island AS-069

Vasily RA1ZZ/3 informs DxCoffee readers:

R7AL, RA1ZZ, RW5D and RK8A will be active from Iony Island, IOTA AS-069, in July 2017 as RI0C.
Operate on HF Bands.

Web site: http://www.iony2017.com/

 

