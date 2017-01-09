RI0C Iony Island AS-069

Vasily RA1ZZ/3 informs DxCoffee readers:
R7AL, RA1ZZ, RW5D and RK8A will be active from Iony Island, IOTA AS-069, in July 2017 as RI0C.
Operate on HF Bands.
Web site: http://www.iony2017.com/
