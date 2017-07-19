RI0LI Leontyeva Island AS-022

Yury R2DG, Vasily R7AA and Eugene UA6EX will be active from Leontyeva Island, Medvezhyi (Bear) Islands, IOTA AS-022, 22 to 30 July 2017 as RI0LI.
Working on HF Bands.
web site: http://www.ri0li.com
QSL via R7AA.
Yury R2DG, Vasily R7AA and Eugene UA6EX will be active from Leontyeva Island, Medvezhyi (Bear) Islands, IOTA AS-022, 22 to 30 July 2017 as RI0LI.
Working on HF Bands.
web site: http://www.ri0li.com
QSL via R7AA.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.