RI0LI Leontyeva Island AS-022

Yury R2DG, Vasily R7AA and Eugene UA6EX will be active from Leontyeva Island, Medvezhyi (Bear) Islands, IOTA AS-022, 22 to 30 July 2017 as RI0LI.

Working on HF Bands.

web site: http://www.ri0li.com

QSL via R7AA.

 

