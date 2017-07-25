S79NH Praslin Island AF-024

Nobuaki JA0JHQ will be active from Praslin Island, IOTA AF-024, 26 to 31 July 2017 as S79NH.
Working on HF bands in CW and RTTY including activity in RSGB IOTA Contest.
QSL via home call.
