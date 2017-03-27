S79Z Mahe Island AF-024

A team of Radio Amateur will be active from Mahe Island, IOTA AF-024, 6 to 18 April 2017 as S79Z.
Team: OK1RI, OK1NY, OK1FFU, OK1JKT, OK1VVT and OM5AW.
Operate on HF bands in CW, SSB and 2m – 70cm EME.
QSL via OM2FY.
