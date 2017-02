Efstathios SV5DKL informs DxCoffee raeders:

“J42T Contest Team members, Stathis SV5DKL and Panos SV2DSJ will participate in 2017 CQ WW 160m SSB contest from Rhodes Island, Dodecanese (EU-001) in Multi-Op/HP category, under special callsign SX5R.

QSL via SV5DKL as per QRZ.com information.”