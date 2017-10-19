T2AR Funafuti Atoll OC-015

Tony 3D2AG will be active from Funafuti Atoll, Tuvalu, IOTA OC-015, 21 to 28 October 2017 as T2AR.
Operate on HF Bands and 2 – 6m in SSB, CW, RTTY, JT65 and FT8.
QSL via 3D2AG.
