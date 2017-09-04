TA4/PH2M/mm Turkish territorial waters

Frank PH2M informs DxCoffee raeders:
“Hello all,
I will be QRV again from Turkish territorial waters as TA4/PH2M(/MM) from our sailing vessel ‘GanGan’ again the coming week, I hope to be QRV from Sunday morning September 3rd till Friday afternoon September 8th in SSB and WSPR-TX on 40/30/20/17/12/10M for the 5th year . Also ON-Air with WSPR-TX TA4/PA3GUV(/MM)
Equipment: SSB – Icom IC-7000 / 100W + WSPR-TX – QRPlabs Ultimate U3s 200~300 mW / 2x EndFed wire antennas (40/20/10 + 30/17/12M)
Info: https://www.qrz.com/db/TA4/
PH2M& https://www.qrz.com/db/TA4/ PA3GUV
QSL via buro, direct, LoTW
Online log via Clublog: https://secure.clublog.org/
logsearch/TA4/PH2M/M “