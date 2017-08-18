TC1LHW Terkos Karaburun Lighthouse

Posted about 2 days ago | 0 comment

Tevfik Aydın TA1HZ informs DxCoffee readers:

“TA1CQ Deniz-TA1CR Can-TA1FR Leonardo and TA1UT Bora will once more activate Terkos Karaburun Lighthouse during the ILLW on August 19-20, 2017 with the classic callsign TC1LHW for this historical lighthouse.  Log will be uploaded to LoTW right after the activity. Detailed info on qrz.com .

Tevfik Aydın KAZANCIOĞLU
TA1HZ ( V51/TA1HZ  5Z4/TA1HZ  T88HZ  T5TC  ZA1TC  ex TB1CAK )”TCSWAT
Pk.73 Karakoy 34421
ISTANBUL

 
Tags: , , , , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Recent Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close