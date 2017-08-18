TC1LHW Terkos Karaburun Lighthouse
Posted about 2 days ago |
Tevfik Aydın TA1HZ informs DxCoffee readers:
“TA1CQ Deniz-TA1CR Can-TA1FR Leonardo and TA1UT Bora will once more activate Terkos Karaburun Lighthouse during the ILLW on August 19-20, 2017 with the classic callsign TC1LHW for this historical lighthouse. Log will be uploaded to LoTW right after the activity. Detailed info on qrz.com .
Tevfik Aydın KAZANCIOĞLU
TA1HZ ( V51/TA1HZ 5Z4/TA1HZ T88HZ T5TC ZA1TC ex TB1CAK )”TCSWAT
Pk.73 Karakoy 34421
ISTANBUL
IZ8IYX
Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com -
I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).