TE8DX Chira Island, QRT [Update]

Posted about 5 days ago | 1 comment

12 June 2017

Jim KM4HI informs DxCoffee readers:

“Today 6/12 we took down remaining hex beam and slopers. We departed Chira Island with 6,152 unique calls in the log.
We are happy with all the activity and participation from stations around the world.
73 de TE8DX QRT tu ..”

************************************

11 June 2017, 1057 UTC

Jim KM4HI informs DxCoffee readers:

“We are now over 4,000 QSOs. We will take down the hex beam today as we must catch the boat tomorrow to the mainland. We still have most bands for all today (6/11) and tonight.”

***********************************

9 June 2017

Jim KM4HI and Charlie TI2CDA  informs DxCoffee readers:

**************************

5 June 2017

James KM4HI informs DxCoffee readers:

Preparations for activation are on schedule.
TI2CC, TI2CDA, TI2JCC, KM4HI and N3KS will be active as TE8DX  from Chira Island (NA-116), Costa Rica  on 8-12 June.  They will operate SSB and CW on 80-6 metres.  A second station will be active  during the ARRL June VHF  Contest (10-12 June). 

QSL direct  via TI2CDA, logsearch on Club Log.

**************************

23 May 2017

Carlos TI2CC, TI2JJF, Charlie TI2CDA, James KM4HI and Kamal N3KS will be active from Chira Island, IOTA NA-116, 8 to 12 June 2017 as TE8DX.
Working on 80 – 6m in CW and SSB.
QSL via TI2CDA.

 

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

One Response to "TE8DX Chira Island, QRT [Update]"

  1. Zenon reanult r says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:59

    vagos impresionadores,no como tener dolares para eso

    Reply

