TE8DX Chira Island, QRT [Update]

12 June 2017
Jim KM4HI informs DxCoffee readers:
“Today 6/12 we took down remaining hex beam and slopers. We departed Chira Island with 6,152 unique calls in the log.We are happy with all the activity and participation from stations around the world.73 de TE8DX QRT tu ..”
************************************
11 June 2017, 1057 UTC
Jim KM4HI informs DxCoffee readers:
“We are now over 4,000 QSOs. We will take down the hex beam today as we must catch the boat tomorrow to the mainland. We still have most bands for all today (6/11) and tonight.”
***********************************
9 June 2017
Jim KM4HI and Charlie TI2CDA informs DxCoffee readers:
**************************
5 June 2017
James KM4HI informs DxCoffee readers:
Preparations for activation are on schedule.
TI2CC, TI2CDA, TI2JCC, KM4HI and N3KS will be active as TE8DX from Chira Island (NA-116), Costa Rica on 8-12 June. They will operate SSB and CW on 80-6 metres. A second station will be active during the ARRL June VHF Contest (10-12 June).
QSL direct via TI2CDA, logsearch on Club Log.
**************************
23 May 2017
Carlos TI2CC, TI2JJF, Charlie TI2CDA, James KM4HI and Kamal N3KS will be active from Chira Island, IOTA NA-116, 8 to 12 June 2017 as TE8DX.
Working on 80 – 6m in CW and SSB.
QSL via TI2CDA.
vagos impresionadores,no como tener dolares para eso