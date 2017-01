Alex DL1NX informs DxCoffee readers:

“Hi Guys,

I’m just send you this email to let you know that I will try to be active from 20 to 26.01.2017 from Iceland.

QRP as well as vacation style operation. Rigs will be KX3 and Buddipole, 80m to 10m.

QSL Card information will come later but LoTW will be 100% confirmed.”