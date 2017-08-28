The comment from the VK0EK team leader about the Best Communication Award

From Bob KK6EK team leader of VK0EK:

“On behalf of the VKØEK team, their families, the support groups in California, U. S. East Coast, Cape Town South Africa, and Perth, and Western Australia, about a hundred amateur radio and commercial organizations, and nearly 10,000 individual DXers, we express our sincere appreciation for this honor.

It was, in fact, one of our central goals to extend the outreach to various communities, principally using social media and satellite-based real-time communications, as well as the highest standards and fastest response time in the QSL operation, activities that go beyond simply logging QSOs during the operation. We believe that the future of DX must include a widened range of communications activities not traditionally associated with a classic (20th-Century) DXpedition.

The recognition by DX Coffee that extended communications are an important part of this future is welcomed by us, and based on the popularity of the various activities implemented for VKØEK, by the vast majority of DXers worldwide.

Thank you so much for highlighting this important part of DX and amateur radio in general.”