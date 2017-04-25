The Intrepid Spirit Award 2017 to Seb F5UFX

Paul N6PSE informs DxCoffee Readers:

From the International DX Convention, Visalia California:

The Intrepid-DX Group is pleased to announce the recipient of the annual “Intrepid Spirit Award”. We are pleased to have received so many worthy nominations to consider.

This year’s award goes to a notable Dxer and DXpeditioner that we have come to respect and admire greatly, Mr. Sebastien “Seb” Poulenard-F5UFX.

This award is to recognize Sebastien’s outstanding efforts to activate Juan de Nova Island as FT4JA and Tromelin Island as FT4TA.

Sebastien and his teams are largely responsible for fulfilling the need for these rare and difficult entities. We recognize Sebastien’s unselfish acts to activate these challenging and much needed entities on behalf of a grateful Global DX Community.

We acknowledge Sebastien’s pursuit of operating excellence in assembling the best operators available for these important activations. It is for these reasons that we honored him with our Intrepid Spirit Award, presented at the International DX Convention, Visalia, California on April 21st, 2016.

This “Intrepid-Spirit Award” is made in memory of our fallen friend and member, James McLaughlin, T6AF who was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan in April, 2011.

The award is intended to recognize and honor those individuals or teams that boldly activate rare entities where their own personal safety is secondary to their pursuit of providing contacts to the DX Community.

While we do not encourage Dxers to go into harm’s way, we recognize that circumstances sometimes require that and we recognize those Intrepid Dxers with the Intrepid Spirit Award.

Thank you,

Paul S. Ewing

Vice President & Founder

The Intrepid-DX Group