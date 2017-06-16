This Weekend: All Asian CW Contest

The All Asian CW Contest will be taking place this weekend and will be run by JARL, the Japanese Radio League.

The bands are 160, 80, 40, 20, 15 and 10 meters. For non-Asian entrants there is no HI-LO power category distinction, but it is possible to compete as a Single Band or Multi Band operator. Only QSO’s with Asian stations will count and the multiplier is the total number of different Asian Prefixes worked on each band.

Please bear in mind that, like in the phone portion, the exchange is formed by the RST report plus the operator’s age. YLs can give 00 if they want. This contest lasts 48 hours, from Saturday, 0000 UTC to Sunday 2359 UTC. Points are credited as follows: Top band QSO’s, 3 points; 80 and 10 meters, 2 points; 40, 20, 15 meters, 1 point.

Logs should be submitted to aacw@jarl.org or uploaded on www.b4h.net/cabforms/aadxcw_cab3.php by July 19. For complete rules, see www.jarl.org/English/4_Library/A-4-3_Contests/2017AA_rule.htm.

For RTTY, there is the Ukrainian DX Classic contest, see http://urdxc.org/rtty/rules.php?english.