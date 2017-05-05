This Weekend: ARI International DX Contest

As usual the ARI International DX Contest will be taking place on the first May weekend, Saturday 1200 Z – Sunday 1200 Z.

The categories are:

· Single Operator – CW – HIGH/LOW POWER

· Single Operator – SSB – HIGH/LOW POWER

· Single Operator – RTTY – HIGH/LOW POWER

· Single Operator – MIXED – HIGH/LOW POWER

· Multi Operator – Single TX – MIXED & HIGH POWER only

· SWL – Single Operator – MIXED

Bands: from 10m through 160m (RTTY: 10m through 80m)

Exchange: Italian stations will send RST and two letters to identify their province. Other stations will send RST and a serial number from 001. The serial number will NOT restart from 001 on each band/mode.

Multipliers:

· each Italian province (110) counts as 1 (one) multiplier,

· each DXCC country (except I & IS0) counts as 1 (one) multiplier.

The same multiplier (country/province) can be counted once and only once for each band.

The 110 Italian provinces (by call-area) are the following:

· I1: AL, AT, BI, CN, GE, IM, NO, SP, SV, TO, VB, VC.

· IX1: AO.

· I2: BG, BS, CO, CR, LC, LO, MB, MI, MN, PV, SO, VA.

· I3: BL, PD, RO, TV, VE, VI, VR.

· IN3: BZ, TN.

· IV3: GO, PN, TS, UD.

· I4: BO, FC, FE, MO, PC, PR, RA, RE, RN.

· I5: AR, FI, GR, LI, LU, MS, PI, PO, PT, SI.

· I6: AN, AP, AQ, CH, FM, MC, PE, PS (or PU), TE.

· I7: BA, BR, BT, FG, LE, MT, TA.

· I8: AV, BN, CB, CE, CS, CZ, IS, KR, NA, PZ, RC, SA, VV.

· I0: FR, LT, PG, RI, RM (or ROMA), TR, VT.0

· IT9: AG, CL, CT, EN, ME, PA, RG, SR, TP.

· IS0: CA, CI, NU, OG, OR, OT, SS, VS.

QSO/Points

· QSO/HRD with own country counts 0 (zero) point but is good for the multipliers credit.

· QSO/HRD with own continent counts 1 (one) point,

· QSO/HRD with different continent counts 3 (three) points,

· QSO/HRD with any Italian (I & IS0) station counts 10 (ten) points.

The same station can be contacted on the same band once on SSB/CW/RTTY but only the first QSO is good for multiplier credit.

PLEASE REMEMBER that I (Italy) IT9 (Sicily Island) and IS0 (Sardinia Island) are NOT country-multipliers.

Logs must be uploaded to www.ari.it within 5 days. (48 hours for SWL’s).

Rules in English: http://www.ari.it/images/stories/ContestHF/ARI_Intern_DX_Contest_2017_Rules.pdf.