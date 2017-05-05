This Weekend: ARI International DX Contest

Posted about 13 hours ago | 0 comment

As usual the ARI International DX Contest will be taking place on the first May weekend, Saturday 1200 Z – Sunday 1200 Z.

The categories are:

· Single Operator – CW – HIGH/LOW POWER
· Single Operator – SSB – HIGH/LOW POWER
· Single Operator – RTTY – HIGH/LOW POWER
· Single Operator – MIXED – HIGH/LOW POWER
· Multi Operator – Single TX – MIXED & HIGH POWER only
· SWL – Single Operator – MIXED

Bands: from 10m through 160m (RTTY: 10m through 80m)

Exchange: Italian stations will send RST and two letters to identify their province. Other stations will send RST and a serial number from 001. The serial number will NOT restart from 001 on each band/mode.

Multipliers:
· each Italian province (110) counts as 1 (one) multiplier,
· each DXCC country (except I & IS0) counts as 1 (one) multiplier.

The same multiplier (country/province) can be counted once and only once for each band.
The 110 Italian provinces (by call-area) are the following:
· I1: AL, AT, BI, CN, GE, IM, NO, SP, SV, TO, VB, VC.
· IX1: AO.
· I2: BG, BS, CO, CR, LC, LO, MB, MI, MN, PV, SO, VA.
· I3: BL, PD, RO, TV, VE, VI, VR.
· IN3: BZ, TN.
· IV3: GO, PN, TS, UD.
· I4: BO, FC, FE, MO, PC, PR, RA, RE, RN.
· I5: AR, FI, GR, LI, LU, MS, PI, PO, PT, SI.
· I6: AN, AP, AQ, CH, FM, MC, PE, PS (or PU), TE.
· I7: BA, BR, BT, FG, LE, MT, TA.
· I8: AV, BN, CB, CE, CS, CZ, IS, KR, NA, PZ, RC, SA, VV.
· I0: FR, LT, PG, RI, RM (or ROMA), TR, VT.0
· IT9: AG, CL, CT, EN, ME, PA, RG, SR, TP.
· IS0: CA, CI, NU, OG, OR, OT, SS, VS.

QSO/Points
· QSO/HRD with own country counts 0 (zero) point but is good for the multipliers credit.
· QSO/HRD with own continent counts 1 (one) point,
· QSO/HRD with different continent counts 3 (three) points,
· QSO/HRD with any Italian (I & IS0) station counts 10 (ten) points.

The same station can be contacted on the same band once on SSB/CW/RTTY but only the first QSO is good for multiplier credit.
PLEASE REMEMBER that I (Italy) IT9 (Sicily Island) and IS0 (Sardinia Island) are NOT country-multipliers.

Logs must be uploaded to www.ari.it within 5 days. (48 hours for SWL’s).

Rules in English: http://www.ari.it/images/stories/ContestHF/ARI_Intern_DX_Contest_2017_Rules.pdf.

Tags: ,

IU0BMP

Fabrizio is an SWL since 1978 and likes listening to rare DX's while sitting in a park with a fishing rod antenna. When there's nothing really rare around, he likes listening to rag-chewers from North America, Europe, Australia, etc. So far, he has heard 328 DXCC entities.

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close