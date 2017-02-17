This Weekend: ARRL DX CW Contest

Here is yet another weekend with a major contest: the ARRL International DX Contest, CW! Both CW and SSB ARRL DX contests represent a great opportunity to non-Americans to work rare states for their WAS awards. This contest is set to run the full weekend: from 0000 UTC Saturday to 2359 UTC Sunday.

Bands for operation include 160 through 10 meters. The deadline to upload your logs on http://contest-log-submission.arrl.org or email them to DXCW@arrl.org is March 21. For non-Americans, only QSOs with mainland USA and Canada will count. The 48 contiguous US states and the 14 Canadian provinces or territories will be valid as multipliers. For contest rules, see http://www.arrl.org/arrl-dx.