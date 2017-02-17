This Weekend: ARRL DX CW Contest

Posted about 4 hours ago | 0 comment

Here is yet another weekend with a major contest: the ARRL International DX Contest, CW! Both CW and SSB ARRL DX contests represent a great opportunity to non-Americans to work rare states for their WAS awards. This contest is set to run the full weekend: from 0000 UTC Saturday to 2359 UTC Sunday.

Bands for operation include 160 through 10 meters. The deadline to upload your logs on http://contest-log-submission.arrl.org or email them to DXCW@arrl.org is March 21. For non-Americans, only QSOs with mainland USA and Canada will count. The 48 contiguous US states and the 14 Canadian provinces or territories will be valid as multipliers. For contest rules, see http://www.arrl.org/arrl-dx.

Tags: ,

IU0BMP

Fabrizio is an SWL since 1978 and likes listening to rare DX's while sitting in a park with a fishing rod antenna. When there's nothing really rare around, he likes listening to rag-chewers from North America, Europe, Australia, etc. So far, he has heard 329 DXCC entities.

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close