This weekend: ARRL DX SSB Contest

The first full March weekend makes it time for the ARRL DX SSB contest! Are you missing any US State for your WAS award? Turn on your rig this weekend and you’ll have a good chance at working even the rarest states.

This contest is set to run the full weekend: from 0000 UTC Saturday to 2359 UTC Sunday. Bands for operation include 160 through 10 meters. The deadline to send your logs to DXPhone@arrl.org is on April 4. For non-Americans, only QSOs with mainland USA and Canada will count. The 48 contiguous US states and the 14 Canadian provinces or territories will be valid as multipliers. For contest rules, see http://www.arrl.org/arrl-dx.