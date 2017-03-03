This weekend: ARRL DX SSB Contest

Posted about 16 hours ago | 0 comment

The first full March weekend makes it time for the ARRL DX SSB contest! Are you missing any US State for your WAS award? Turn on your rig this weekend and you’ll have a good chance at working even the rarest states.

This contest is set to run the full weekend: from 0000 UTC Saturday to 2359 UTC Sunday. Bands for operation include 160 through 10 meters. The deadline to send your logs to DXPhone@arrl.org  is on April 4. For non-Americans, only QSOs with mainland USA and Canada will count. The 48 contiguous US states and the 14 Canadian provinces or territories will be valid as multipliers. For contest rules, see http://www.arrl.org/arrl-dx.

 

 

Tags: 

IU0BMP

Fabrizio is an SWL since 1978 and likes listening to rare DX's while sitting in a park with a fishing rod antenna. When there's nothing really rare around, he likes listening to rag-chewers from North America, Europe, Australia, etc. So far, he has heard 329 DXCC entities.

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close