This Weekend: Black Sea Contest and Greek Triathlon DX Contest

From 12:00 UTC, Saturday, to 11:59 UTC, Sunday, the Black Sea Contest will be taking place on CW/SSB, organized by the Ukrainian Black Sea Contest Club. It’s a worldwide contest where all stations may contact one another. However, QSOs with stations from countries containing a river whose waters eventually end up in the Black sea will be rewarded with ten points, i.e., stations of Central and Eastern Europe.

The full list of countries consists of:

Austria, OE – Albania, ZA – Belarus, EU – Bulgaria, LZ – Bosnia and Herzegovina, E7 – Hungary, HA – Germany, DL – Georgia, 4L – Italy, I – Macedonia, Z3 – Moldova, ER – Poland, SP – Russia (European part), RA – Romania, YO – Slovakia, OM – Slovenia, S5 – Turkey, TA – Ukraine, UR – Croatia, 9A – Montenegro, 4O – Czech Republic, OK – Switzerland, HB – Serbia, YU.

QSOs with stations on other continents will be worth five points; those within the same continent, but in a different ITU zone will be worth three points and will be assigned one point per QSO within the same ITU zone. For complete rules refer to the official website: http://bscc.ucoz.ru/index/rules_black_sea_cup_international_eng/0-21.

In addition, a contest from Greece: the Triathlon DX Contest. Again this year it will be taking place on Saturday. It will be a 24 hour non-stop event divided in three sections, each one devoted to a different mode. The start is at 0000z with CW until 0759z. After that, from 0800z the contest continues with SSB until 1559z, and finally the RTTY part starting at 1600z until 2359z. You can find more info as well as the complete rules in several languages at: http://triathlon-dx-contest.gr/contest/index.php/rules.