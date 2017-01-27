This weekend: CQ 160 Meter CW, REF CW, UBA SSB and BARTG RTTY Sprint

This coming weekend looks quite busy as far as contests are concerned.

Let’s start with the CQ 160 Meter CW Contest, which will be taking place between Friday, 2200Z and Sunday, 2200Z.

The deadline for log submissions is five days from the end of the contest. Logs must be sent to 160CW@cq160.com.

Points: Contacts with stations in own country: 2 points. Contacts with other countries on same continent (or /MM): 5 points. Contacts with other continents: 10 points.

Multiplier: U.S. States: (48 contiguous states) and U.S. District of Columbia (DC), Canadian Provinces, DXCC plus WAE countries: WAE: IT, GM (Shetland Islands), JW (Bear island), TA1 (European Turkey), 4U1VIC, Z6 Kosova. Rules: www.cq160.com/rules.htm

Again for CW, the French REF contest will hit the airwaves starting Saturday, 0600Z through Sunday, 1800Z on 80, 40, 20, 15 and 10 meter bands. You can work only stations in France or in French territories. Points: one point per QSO in the same continent, three points per QSO on different continent. Multiplier: French/Corsica territories once per band, French overseas prefixes once per band. Send your logs no later than February 13 to cdfcw@ref-union.org. Rules: concours.ref-union.org/reglements/actuels/reg_cdfhf_dx.pdf.

There is also a phone contest: the Belgian UBA DX contest will start on Saturday at 1300Z and will finish on Sunday at 1300Z. Points: ten points per QSO with Belgian stations, three points per QSO with other EU stations, one point per QSO with non-EU stations. Multiplier: each Belgian province once per band, each Belgian prefix once per band, each EU DXCC country once per band. Rules are found at www.uba.be/en/hf/contest-rules/uba-dx-contest-rules.

Lastly, regarding the BARTG RTTY Sprint, the website containing all the info is http://www.bartg.org.uk/sprintcontest.asp?pageid=129339, whereas the rules can be downloaded http://s3.spanglefish.com/s/7850/documents/contests/sprint/rules/current/bartg%20sprint%20rules%202017.pdf. Contest time is from Saturday, 1200 UTC to Sunday, 1200 UTC.