This Weekend: CQ WPX SSB

This is the time for a classic contest that usually fills up the bands with many strong signals just like the CQ WW. We are talking about the CQ WPX SSB! The hunt is for prefixes and any prefix worked is a multiplier. On CQ Magazine’s website you can find the exact definition of ‘prefix’ and its exceptions. Full rules can be found at : http://www.cqwpx.com/rules.htm

Here follows an outlook of the rules:

Date and times: 0000 UTC Saturday, through 2359 UTC Sunday.

Bands: Only the 1.8, 3.5, 7, 14, 21, and 28 MHz bands may be used. Observance of established band plans is strongly encouraged.

Entry Categories:

A. Single Operator Categories:

(a) Single Operator High (All Band or Single Band)

(b) Single Operator Low (All Band or Single Band)

(c) Single Operator QRP (All Band or Single Band)

B. Single Operator Assisted Categories:

(a) Single Operator ASSISTED High (All Band or Single Band)

(b) Single Operator ASSISTED Low (All Band or Single Band)

C. Single Operator Overlay Categories: All Overlay entries are grouped into high power and low power in the results.

(a) Tribander/Single Element (TB-WIRES): During the contest an entrant shall use only one (1) tribander (any type, with a single feed line from the transmitter to the antenna) for 10, 15, and 20 meters and single-element antennas on 40, 80, and 160 meters.

(b) Rookie (ROOKIE): To enter this category the operator must have been licensed as a radio amateur three (3) years or less on the date of the contest.

D. Multi-Operator Categories (All Band, High power only):

(a) Single-Transmitter (MULTI-ONE): Only one transmitted signal is permitted at any time. A maximum of ten (10) band changes may be made in any clock hour (00 through 59 minutes).

(b) Two-Transmitter (MULTI-TWO): A maximum of two transmitted signals is permitted at any time on different bands.

(c) Multi-Transmitter (MULTI-UNLIMITED): No limit to transmitters, but only one transmitted signal (and running station) allowed per band at any time. Use a separate serial number sequence for each band.

Exchange: RS(T) report plus a progressive contact serial number starting with 001 for the first contact.

LOGS: E-mail or Web upload is the expected method of log submission. SSB logs in CABRILLO format should be sent to ssb@cqwpx.com or uploaded on www.cqwpx.com/logcheck no later than March 31st.

A list of announced operations for this contest is found at www.ng3k.com/Misc/wpxs2017.html.