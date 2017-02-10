This weekend : CQ WW WPX RTTY and Dutch PACC Contests

This coming weekend will provide a lot of opportunities to test your contest skills in RTTY, CW and SSB.

The CQ WW RTTY WPX Contest is one of the most important in this mode and the hunting is on prefixes, rather than DXCC entities.

Contest Organizer: CQ Communications, Inc. (CQ).

Times: Starts: 0000 GMT Saturday Ends: 2359 GMT Sunday

Bands: 3.5, 7, 14, 21, and 28 MHz

Contacts between stations on different continents are worth three (3) points on 28, 21, and 14 MHz and six (6) points on 7 and 3.5 MHz.

Contacts between stations on the same continent, but different countries, are worth two (2) points on 28, 21, and 14 MHz and four (4) points on 7 and 3.5 MHz.

Contacts between stations in the same country are worth one (1) point on 28, 21, and 14 MHz and two (2) points on 7 and 3.5 MHz.

The prefix multiplier is the number of valid prefixes worked. Each PREFIX is counted only once regardless of the band or number of times the same prefix is worked.

The rules are basically the same as the CW and SSB portions, but there are a few differences:

No 1.8 MHz operation

QSO alerting assistance is allowed in all categories, i.e., there is no Single-Op Assisted category

Single-Op 30-hour limit (vs. 36)

Contact points:

– Different-country contacts within any continent (not just North America) get 2 or 4 points

– Same-country contacts get 2 points on the low bands

See rules: http://www.cqwpxrtty.com/rules.htm. See also http://www.cqwpxrtty.com/index.html.

Not just RTTY, as we mentioned at the beginning of this article. We’ll also have the Dutch PACC Contest (SSB and CW) from Saturday 1200Z to Sunday 1200Z. Only QSOs with Dutch stations will count and the multipliers will be given for the Dutch provinces: GR, FR, DR, OV, GD, UT, NH, ZH, NB, LB, ZL, FL.

All mixed mode categories are allowed to work the same station twice per band, once in CW and once in SSB.

It is possible to send logs via http://pacc.veron.nl/logsubmission.html or email them to pacc@dutchpacc.com.

Make sure you put your full postal address in the Cabrillo header, otherwise you will not be able to receive the tokens of merit.

For any question, you can send an email to contestmanager@dutchpacc.com, but don’t use this address to send your log.

Logs in CABRILLO format should be sent to pacc@dutchpacc.com or uploaded on www.dutchpacc.com, NO LATER than February 17.

See the contest web site: http://pacc.veron.nl/