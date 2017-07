Scheduled this weekend is the DMC RTTY contest, run by the Digital Modes Club.

Contest period: Saturday, 12 UTC – Sunday, 12 UTC.

Bands: 80 – 10 meters.

Multipliers: Worked prefixes, each one count only once in the contest regardless of band.

Send your logs no later than August 16 to rtty2017@digital-modes-club.org.

The contest web page is http://digital-modes-club.org/index.php/en/dmc-rtty-contest.

Rules: http://digital-modes-club.org/attachments/article/51/DMC-RTTY%20Contest%202017.pdf.