This Weekend: Helvetia Contest

This week you can partecipate in the Helvetia Contest, where you should work as many Swiss Cantons as you can.
Here is an outline of the rules:
Modes: CW, SSB, Digital.
Bands: 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10m, Time: Saturday 1300 Z – Sunday 1300 Z.
Categories: Single Operator (CW/SSB/Mixed/Digital)
Single Operator QRP Mixed
Multi-Op (CW/SSB/Mixed/Digital)
SWL
Exchange: HB stations: RS(T) + 2-letters (canton)
non-HB: RS(T) + Serial number
QSO points:10 points per QSO with HB
1 point per QSO with same continent
3 points per QSO with different continent.
Multipliers: Each canton once per band, Each DXCC country once per band
Email logs to : contest[at]uska[dot]ch no later than May 8.
Cantons list:
|Canton
|Name
|AG
|Aargau
|AI
|Appenzell Innerrhoden
|AR
|Appenzell Ausserrhoden
|BE
|Bern
|BL
|Basel-Landschaft
|BS
|Basel-Stadt
|FR
|Fribourg
|GE
|Geneva
|GL
|Glarus
|GR
|Graubünden
|JU
|Jura
|LU
|Lucerne
|NE
|Neuchatel
|NW
|Nidwalden
|OW
|Obwalden
|SG
|St. Gallen
|SH
|Schaffhausen
|SO
|Solothurn
|SZ
|Schwyz
|TG
|Thurgau
|TI
|Ticino
|UR
|Uri
|VD
|Vaud
|VS
|Valais
|ZG
|Zug
|ZH
|Zurich
Full rules:
http://www.uska.ch/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/02-HF_Contest_Rules_2017_English_20161107czf.pdf.
Careful: there are new rules as of this year! The outline seems to reflect the old ones. Especially note the exchanges and update your logging software.
Gold luck, vy 73 Stephan HB9DDO
Thank you! We hope it’s correct now.