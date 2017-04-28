This Weekend: Helvetia Contest

This week you can partecipate in the Helvetia Contest, where you should work as many Swiss Cantons as you can.

Here is an outline of the rules:

Modes: CW, SSB, Digital.

Bands: 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10m, Time: Saturday 1300 Z – Sunday 1300 Z.

Categories: Single Operator (CW/SSB/Mixed/Digital)

Single Operator QRP Mixed

Multi-Op (CW/SSB/Mixed/Digital)

SWL

Exchange: HB stations: RS(T) + 2-letters (canton)

non-HB: RS(T) + Serial number

QSO points:10 points per QSO with HB

1 point per QSO with same continent

3 points per QSO with different continent.

Multipliers: Each canton once per band, Each DXCC country once per band

Email logs to : contest[at]uska[dot]ch no later than May 8.

Cantons list:

Canton Name AG Aargau AI Appenzell Innerrhoden AR Appenzell Ausserrhoden BE Bern BL Basel-Landschaft BS Basel-Stadt FR Fribourg GE Geneva GL Glarus GR Graubünden JU Jura LU Lucerne NE Neuchatel NW Nidwalden OW Obwalden SG St. Gallen SH Schaffhausen SO Solothurn SZ Schwyz TG Thurgau TI Ticino UR Uri VD Vaud VS Valais ZG Zug ZH Zurich

Full rules:

http://www.uska.ch/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/02-HF_Contest_Rules_2017_English_20161107czf.pdf.