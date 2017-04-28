This Weekend: Helvetia Contest

Posted about 1 day ago | 2 comments

This week you can partecipate in the Helvetia Contest, where you should work as many Swiss Cantons as you can.

Here is an outline of the rules:

Modes: CW, SSB, Digital.
Bands: 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10m, Time: Saturday 1300 Z – Sunday 1300 Z.
Categories: Single Operator (CW/SSB/Mixed/Digital)
Single Operator QRP Mixed
Multi-Op (CW/SSB/Mixed/Digital)
SWL
Exchange: HB stations: RS(T) + 2-letters (canton)
non-HB: RS(T) + Serial number
QSO points:10 points per QSO with HB
1 point per QSO with same continent
3 points per QSO with different continent.
Multipliers: Each canton once per band, Each DXCC country once per band
Email logs to : contest[at]uska[dot]ch no later than May 8.

Cantons list:

Canton Name
AG Aargau
AI Appenzell Innerrhoden
AR Appenzell Ausserrhoden
BE Bern
BL Basel-Landschaft
BS Basel-Stadt
FR Fribourg
GE Geneva
GL Glarus
GR Graubünden
JU Jura
LU Lucerne
NE Neuchatel
NW Nidwalden
OW Obwalden
SG St. Gallen
SH Schaffhausen
SO Solothurn
SZ Schwyz
TG Thurgau
TI Ticino
UR Uri
VD Vaud
VS Valais
ZG Zug
ZH Zurich

Full rules:

http://www.uska.ch/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/02-HF_Contest_Rules_2017_English_20161107czf.pdf.

 

IU0BMP

Fabrizio is an SWL since 1978 and likes listening to rare DX's while sitting in a park with a fishing rod antenna. When there's nothing really rare around, he likes listening to rag-chewers from North America, Europe, Australia, etc. So far, he has heard 328 DXCC entities.

What Next?

Recent Articles

2 Responses to "This Weekend: Helvetia Contest"

  1. Stephan HB9DDO says:
    April 28, 2017 at 15:04

    Careful: there are new rules as of this year! The outline seems to reflect the old ones. Especially note the exchanges and update your logging software.
    Gold luck, vy 73 Stephan HB9DDO

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close