This weekend: Hungarian DX Contest

This weekend we take note of the Hungarian DX contest where it is possible to take part on SSB, CW or mixed on the HF bands including 160 meters.

Organizer: Hungarian Radio Amateur Society.

Time: from Saturday 12:00 UTC to Sunday 11:59 UTC.



Multipliers: Hungarian counties and HA-DXC member numbers per band.

PREFIX COUNTY NAME CODE PREFIX COUNTY NAME CODE HA3 Baranya BA HA2 Komárom KO HA8 Békés BE HA6 Nógrád NG HA8 Bács-Kiskun BN HA7 Pest PE HA9 Borsod BO HAØ Szabolcs SA HA5 Budapest BP HA3 Somogy SO HA8 Csongrád CS HA7 Szolnok SZ HA4 Fejér FE HA3 Tolna TO HA1 Gyõr GY HA1 Vas VA HAØ Hajdú-Bihar HB HA2 Veszprém VE HA6 Heves HE HA1 Zala ZA

Categories:

SOAB CW LP – Single Op All Bands CW Low Power

SOAB CW HP – Single Op All Bands CW High Power

SOAB SSB LP – Single Op All Bands SSB Low Power

SOAB SSB HP – Single Op All Bands SSB High Power

SOAB MIX QRP – Single Op All Bands MIXED QRP

SOAB MIX LP – Single Op All Bands MIXED Low Power

SOAB MIX HP – Single Op All Bands MIXED High Power

SOSB CW LP – Single Op Single Band CW Low Power

SOSB CW HP – Single Op Single Band CW High Power

SOSB SSB LP – Single Op Single Band SSB Low Power

SOSB SSB HP – Single Op Single Band SSB High Power

SOSB MIX LP – Single Op Single Band MIXED Low Power

SOSB MIX SSB – Single Op Single Band MIXED High Power

SO2R AB MIX HP – Single Op Two Radio MIXED High Power

MS MIX LP – Multi Ops All Bands Single TX MIXED only Low Power

MS MIX HP – Multi Ops All Bands Single TX MIXED only High Power

MM – Multi Ops All Bands Multi TX MIXED only

SWL – All Bands, Mixed only.

Points:

QSO with own DXCC country: 1 point;

Another country on same continent: 1 point;

Other continent: 3 points;

Contacts with Hungarian stations: 6 points.

Logs should be submitted in Cabrillo format to the following URL: http://www.ha-dx.com or emailed to hadx@mrasz.hu within 14 days since the end of the contest.

Rules: http://www.ha-dx.com/HADX/html/rules_en.html