This weekend: OK-OM DX SSB CONTEST

The SSB portion of the OK OM contest, involving the Czech Republic and Slovakia, will be taking place on the second April weekend. The time is 1200 UTC, Saturday through 1200 UTC Sunday. The bands are 160 – 10 meters.

Points are credited as follows:

QSO with Czech and Slovak station – 10 points,

QSO with your own country – 1 points,

QSO with a different country on your continent – 3 points,

QSO with another continent – 5 points.

Two types of multiplier will be used:

· A multiplier of one for each different Czech and Slovak counties contacted on each band.

· A multiplier of one for each different country (DXCC entity list + WAE multipliers list) contacted on each band.

Logs have to be submitted no later than April 16 on http://okomdx.crk.cz/index.php?page=send-log. English rules are found on http://okomdx.crk.cz/index.php?page=englis.

Also in this weekend, we take note of the Japanese CW contest. The JAPAN INTERNATIONAL DX CONTEST will be taking place from Saturday, 0700 UTC through Sunday, 1300 UTC. See the rules www.jidx.org/jidxrule-e.html.

Finally, again for CW, the Yuri Gagarin International DX Contest (rules http://gc.qst.ru/en/section/32) will be taking place from Saturday, 2100 UTC through Sunday, 2100 UTC .