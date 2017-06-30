This weekend: RAC contest and Venezuelan Indipendence contest

The Canadian RAC contest takes place every year on July 1st.
Contacts with stations in Canada or VEØs are worth 10 points. Contacts with stations outside Canada are worth 2 points. Contacts with RAC official stations are worth 20 points. RAC official stations are recognised by the “RAC” suffix.
There are 13 multipliers in total, Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories. Each multiplier may be counted once on each mode on each of the eight contest bands. The multipliers, with their postal abbreviations and prefixes are: Nova Scotia [NS] (VE1, VA1, CY9, CYØ); Quebec [QC] (VE2, VA2); Ontario [ON] (VE3, VA3); Manitoba [MB] (VE4, VA4); Saskatchewan [SK] (VE5, VA5); Alberta [AB] (VE6, VA6); British Columbia [BC] (VE7, VA7); Northwest Territories [NT] (VE8); New Brunswick [NB] (VE9); Newfoundland and Labrador [NL] (VO1, VO2); Nunavut [NU] (VYØ); Yukon [YT] (VY1); and Prince Edward Island [PE] (VY2).
For all infos see: http://wp.rac.ca/rac-canada-day-contest-rules.
On the same day, the Venezuelan Indipendence contests will be taking place: likewise, it is possible to work any station in the world. See the rules in Spanish and English at http://yv5rcv.org/reglasindep.aspx.