This weekend: South America 10 meter contest and EA PSK63 contest

The second edition of the South America 10 meter contest will be taking place this weekend.

It is possible to work any country, but contacts with SA stations are credited 4 points, whereas all other contacts are credited 2 points except for those with the same country (0 points). For multiplier credit, the number of prefixes and CQ zones count.

The modes are CW and SSB and the time is Saturday, 1200 UTC – Sunday, 1200 UTC. Logs should be sent no later than March 27 to logs@sa10m.com.ar. The contest website, with infos and rules in English and Spanish is http://sa10m.com.ar/index.html.

Also running this weekend is the EA PSK63 contest, see http://concursos.ure.es/en/eapsk63/bases.