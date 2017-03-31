This weekend: SP DX Contest

It’s time for the Polish Contest, where you have to work the various Polish provinces (the so-called “voivodeships). In Poland, in addition to SP, the prefixes are: 3Z, HF, SN, SO, SQ and SR.

    • Organization: PZK – Polish Amateur Radio Union and SP DX Club.
    • Dates: The contest takes place during the first weekend in April, Saturday 15:00 UTC through Sunday 15:00 UTC
    • Bands: 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10 meters.
    • Modes: PHONE and CW.
    • Please note the following contest format: Polish stations: “CQ CONTEST” on PHONE, or “CQ TEST” on CW. Foreign stations: “CQ SP”.
    • Number exchange:
      Polish stations send a three or four character report consisting of a signal report (RS or RST) plus the letter of a voivode-ship. Foreign stations send a five or six character report consisting of a signal report (RS or RST) plus a three digit contest contact number.
    • Points:
      • For Polish stations:
        A QSO with a DX station (outside Europe): three points.
        A QSO with a station in Europe: 1 point
      • For foreign stations: 3 points for every contact with a Polish station
    • Multipliers:
      • For Polish stations: countries on the current DXCC list contacted on each band, regardless of mode.
      • For foreign stations: voivodeships in Poland contacted on each band, regardless of mode, for a maximum of 96 (16 voivode-ships x 6 bands).
    • Categories:
      • A. MOAB MIXED, B. SOAB MIXED HP, C. SOAB MIXED LP, D. SOAB MIXED QRP
      • E. SOTB MIXED, F. SOAB PHONE HP, G. SOAB PHONE LP, H. SOSB PHONE
      • I. SOAB CW HP, J. SOAB CW LP, K. SOSB CW, L. SWL MIXED

Full rules: www.spdxcontest.pzk.org.pl/reg/reg_g.html

Also on the air, the EA RTTY contest. Here is the English page: http://concursos.ure.es/en/eartty and this is the Spanish one: http://concursos.ure.es/eartty.

 

