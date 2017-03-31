This weekend: SP DX Contest

It’s time for the Polish Contest, where you have to work the various Polish provinces (the so-called “voivodeships“). In Poland, in addition to SP, the prefixes are: 3Z, HF, SN, SO, SQ and SR.
- Organization: PZK – Polish Amateur Radio Union and SP DX Club.
- Dates: The contest takes place during the first weekend in April, Saturday 15:00 UTC through Sunday 15:00 UTC
- Bands: 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10 meters.
- Modes: PHONE and CW.
- Please note the following contest format: Polish stations: “CQ CONTEST” on PHONE, or “CQ TEST” on CW. Foreign stations: “CQ SP”.
- Number exchange:
Polish stations send a three or four character report consisting of a signal report (RS or RST) plus the letter of a voivode-ship. Foreign stations send a five or six character report consisting of a signal report (RS or RST) plus a three digit contest contact number.
- Points:
- For Polish stations:
A QSO with a DX station (outside Europe): three points.
A QSO with a station in Europe: 1 point
- For foreign stations: 3 points for every contact with a Polish station
- For Polish stations:
- Multipliers:
- For Polish stations: countries on the current DXCC list contacted on each band, regardless of mode.
- For foreign stations: voivodeships in Poland contacted on each band, regardless of mode, for a maximum of 96 (16 voivode-ships x 6 bands).
- Categories:
- A. MOAB MIXED, B. SOAB MIXED HP, C. SOAB MIXED LP, D. SOAB MIXED QRP
- E. SOTB MIXED, F. SOAB PHONE HP, G. SOAB PHONE LP, H. SOSB PHONE
- I. SOAB CW HP, J. SOAB CW LP, K. SOSB CW, L. SWL MIXED
Full rules: www.spdxcontest.pzk.org.pl/reg/reg_g.html
Also on the air, the EA RTTY contest. Here is the English page: http://concursos.ure.es/en/eartty and this is the Spanish one: http://concursos.ure.es/eartty.