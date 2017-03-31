This weekend: SP DX Contest

It’s time for the Polish Contest, where you have to work the various Polish provinces (the so-called “voivodeships“). In Poland, in addition to SP, the prefixes are: 3Z, HF, SN, SO, SQ and SR.

Organization: PZK – Polish Amateur Radio Union and SP DX Club.

Dates: The contest takes place during the first weekend in April, Saturday 15:00 UTC through Sunday 15:00 UTC

Bands: 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10 meters.

Modes: PHONE and CW.

Please note the following contest format : Polish stations: “CQ CONTEST” on PHONE, or “CQ TEST” on CW. Foreign stations: “CQ SP”.

Number exchange :

Polish stations send a three or four character report consisting of a signal report (RS or RST) plus the letter of a voivode-ship. Foreign stations send a five or six character report consisting of a signal report (RS or RST) plus a three digit contest contact number.

Points: For Polish stations:

A QSO with a DX station (outside Europe): three points.

A QSO with a station in Europe: 1 point For foreign stations: 3 points for every contact with a Polish station



Multipliers: For Polish stations: countries on the current DXCC list contacted on each band, regardless of mode. For foreign stations: voivodeships in Poland contacted on each band, regardless of mode, for a maximum of 96 (16 voivode-ships x 6 bands).



Categories: A. MOAB MIXED, B. SOAB MIXED HP, C. SOAB MIXED LP, D. SOAB MIXED QRP E. SOTB MIXED, F. SOAB PHONE HP, G. SOAB PHONE LP, H. SOSB PHONE I. SOAB CW HP, J. SOAB CW LP, K. SOSB CW, L. SWL MIXED



Full rules: www.spdxcontest.pzk.org.pl/reg/reg_g.html

Also on the air, the EA RTTY contest. Here is the English page: http://concursos.ure.es/en/eartty and this is the Spanish one: http://concursos.ure.es/eartty.