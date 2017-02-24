This weekend: UBA DX contest CW, REF SSB and CQ 160 SSB

The UBA DX CW is a contest where you can work anybody but the hunting is on Belgian stations.

Date and time: Saturday, 13.00 UTC – Sunday, 13.00 UTC.

Band: 80, 40, 20, 15 and 10 meters.

Points:

10 points per QSO with Belgian station

3 points per QSO with other EU stations

1 point per QSO with non-EU stations

Multipliers:

All Belgian provinces: AN, BW, HT, LB, LG, NM, LU, OV, VB, WV. Bruxelles’ territory: BR.

All Belgian prefixes: ON4, ON5, ON6, ON7, ON8, ON9, OR0, OT4, etc…

The following EU countries: 5B, 9H, CT, CT3, CU, DL, EA, EA6, EA8, EI, ES, F, FG, FM, FR , FY, G, GD, GI, GJ, GM, GU, GW, HA, I, IS, LX, LY, LZ, OE, OH, OH0, OJ0, OK , OM, OZ, PA, S5, SM, SP, SV, SV5, SV9, SV/A, TK, YL, YO.

Categories (for non Belgian stations):

A10HP – SO 10 High Power,

A10LP – SO 10 Low Power,

A15HP – SO 15 High Power,

A15LP – SO 15 Low Power,

A20HP – SO 20 High Power,

A20LP – SO 20 Low Power,

A40HP – SO 40 High Power,

A40LP – SO 40 Low Power,

A80HP – SO 80 High Power,

A80LP – SO 80 Low Power,

CHP – SOAB High Power,

CLP – SOAB Low Power,

D – Multi Operator All Bands,

E – SO QRP All Bands (operating at most 18 hours),

F – SWL All Bands

For multioperator entries, the 10 minute rule is enforced.

Deadline: Logs should be submitted as uncompressed attachments in Cabrillo format no later than March 12, 23:59 to ubacw@uba.be. In the “subject” line of your e-mail message, please include your contest callsign. The rules are on www.uba.be/en/hf/contest-rules/uba-dx-contest-rules.

About the French REF SSB contest, the rules are basically the same as the CW portion which took place on late January. The SSB portion will be taking place starting Saturday, 0600Z through Sunday, 1800Z on 80, 40, 20, 15 and 10 meter bands. You can work only stations in France or in French territories. Points: one point per QSO in the same continent, three points per QSO on different continent. Multipliers: French/Corsica territories once per band, French overseas prefixes once per band. Send your logs no later than March 13 to cdfssb@ref-union.org. Rules: concours.ref-union.org/reglements/actuels/reg_cdfhf_dx.pdf.

The SSB portion of the CQWW 160 contest will also be taking place this weekend in a similar way as the CW portion. The time is Friday, 2200 UTC through Sunday, 2200 UTC. The rules are found on www.cq160.com/rules.htm.