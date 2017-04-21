This weekend: UK/EI DX contest

This weekend, it is planned the second edition of the UK/EI DX contest, cw portion. Find the rules at http://www.ukeicc.com/which-contest/uk-ei-dx-contest-rules.

For RTTY, here is the SP DX RTTY contest. See https://pkrvg.org/strona,spdxrttyen.html.

 

