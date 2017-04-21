This weekend: UK/EI DX contest
Posted about 9 hours ago |
This weekend, it is planned the second edition of the UK/EI DX contest, cw portion. Find the rules at http://www.ukeicc.com/which-contest/uk-ei-dx-contest-rules.
For RTTY, here is the SP DX RTTY contest. See https://pkrvg.org/strona,spdxrttyen.html.
IU0BMP
Fabrizio is an SWL since 1978 and likes listening to rare DX's while sitting in a park with a fishing rod antenna. When there's nothing really rare around, he likes listening to rag-chewers from North America, Europe, Australia, etc. So far, he has heard 328 DXCC entities.