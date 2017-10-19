TI7/K5SGE, TI7/W5AP & TI7/WA0D Costa Rica

Posted about 2 days ago | 0 comment

The team of the Northeast Tarrant County Amateur Radio Club will be active from Costa Rica, 21 to 30 October 2017 as TI7/K5SGE, TI7/W5AP and TI7/WA0D.
Operate on HF Bands CW, SSB and Digital modes.

QSL via home calls.

Tags: , , , , , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close