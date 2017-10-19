TI7/K5SGE, TI7/W5AP & TI7/WA0D Costa Rica

The team of the Northeast Tarrant County Amateur Radio Club will be active from Costa Rica, 21 to 30 October 2017 as TI7/K5SGE, TI7/W5AP and TI7/WA0D.
Operate on HF Bands CW, SSB and Digital modes.
QSL via home calls.
