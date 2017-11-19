TK0C Corsica Island EU-014

Goran S55OO informs DxCoffee readers:
Hi! TK0C and TK/owncall will be QRV from Corsica.
QRV 20th-28th of November TK/owncall
Info @ https://qrz.com/db/tk0c
73 tnx INFO CU
