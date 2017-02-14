TL8TT Central African Republic [Photo – Update]

14 February 2017

photo credit hamradioweb.org 

http://www.hamradioweb.org/forums/showthread.php?t=32229

****************************************

24 November 2016

UPDATE

Date: 1 – 14 February 2017

correct callsign TL8TT.

tl8tt

 

***************************

12 October 2016

Arturo IK7JWY informs DxCoffee readers:

“The Italian DXpedition Team announces its forthcoming activity as TL8T from the Central African Republic in February 2017.

We shall be active on all bands 10-160m on CW/SSB, whereas ONE band, to be selected according to propagation conditions, will be used for RTTY.

For infos or log checks during the Dxpedition contact ONLY the Pilot Station IK7JWY atik7jwy@gmail.com. Please DO NOT send any email to the Team members.

At the DXpedition site, electyrical power will be provided by two generators, to be rented in place.

Internet is not guaranteed 24h/day, we shall do our best to maximize connection time.  

The Dxpedition web address is:  http://www.i2ysb.com/idt/

The real-time online Log and OQRS will be available at: http://win.i2ysb.com/logonline/

The Forum and News (during the  DXpedition) will be available at:

http://www.hamradioweb.org/forums/index.php

Please fill in the TL8T Survey at http://www.i2ysb.com/idt/

73 Silvano I2YSB “

 

car-tl8t-logo

IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

