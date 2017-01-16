TM14AAW Antarctic [Special Event]

François  F8DVD informs DxCoffee readers:

Look for special event station TM14AAW to be on air on February 2017.

Activity is to celebrate the 14th Antarctic Activity Week. All info on this event on www.waponline.it

Operation will be made by François F8DVD from his Qth of Mâcon in the east part of France, 60 km North of Lyon.
The new reference for WAP program is 275.
Operations will be from 10 to 40 meters, mostly SSB.
QSL via F8DVD, direct (SAE + 1 IRC or 2 USD) or via buro.
For more information, have a look to  http://www.qrz.com/db/TM14AAW  .
or contact François : a.pole@laposte.net

 

