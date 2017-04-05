TM2H Houat Island EU-048

The Charente DX Group will be active from Houat Island, IOTA EU-048, 8 to 14 April 2017 as TM2H.
Team: F5LOW, F5MNK, F5NBQ, F6HKA and ON4ZD.
Operate on HF Bands.
QSL via ON4ZD.
