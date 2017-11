Adrian KO8SCA informs DxCoffee readers:

“…Planning a 7-day Holiday Style DXpedition to Martinique on November 21-28, 2017.

He will be using the special callsign TO5W for the entire week, including the CQ-WW-CW 2017 contest.

Activity will be on all HF bands 160-10M, CW & SSB.

ClubLog upload during DXpedition. Paper QSL card through ClubLog OQRS. LoTW after the DXpedition.

For more details see the KO8SCA QRZ.com webpage.”